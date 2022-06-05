Cloverfields Capital Group LP Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $429.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.59. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $203.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

