Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases 11,304 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works accounts for 1.0% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,531,646,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after acquiring an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $468,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $267,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Shares of BBWI opened at $38.10 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

