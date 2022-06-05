Cloverfields Capital Group LP Sells 1,154 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.91. The company has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.