Cloverfields Capital Group LP Takes $461,000 Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRQ opened at $30.15 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

