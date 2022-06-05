Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KOF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NYSE KOF opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.3528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 73.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,959,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

