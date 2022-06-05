Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Stake Lowered by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,233 shares during the quarter. Cohn Robbins makes up 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Cohn Robbins worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 275,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 356,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 268,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRHC stock remained flat at $$9.94 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,853. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

