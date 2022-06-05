Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) is CDAM UK Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

CDAM UK Ltd lessened its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group accounts for approximately 10.5% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd owned approximately 1.38% of Colliers International Group worth $87,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.49. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.35 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

