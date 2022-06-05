Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 37,037 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.