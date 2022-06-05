Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior price target of $63.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Comcast by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 53,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 81.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2,333.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 265,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.