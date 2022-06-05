Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $225.17 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,899 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 3.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.90% of Church & Dwight worth $225,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $88.74 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.12.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

