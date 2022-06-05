Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.64. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.65.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

