Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Increases Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,182 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $21,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $2,112,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $68,337,151.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,516 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

