Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Lowers Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,549 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $21.73 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

