Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 6,073 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $179.40 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.95 and its 200-day moving average is $190.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.