Commodore Capital LP Cuts Stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Commodore Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,988 shares during the quarter. Mereo BioPharma Group makes up 0.7% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 2.88% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MREO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, May 13th.

MREO opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

