Commodore Capital LP Has $34.06 Million Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,694 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals makes up about 7.9% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned 2.11% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $34,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of XENE stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.
In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
