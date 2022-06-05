Comparing Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) & Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Sana Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $23.65 million 3.36 -$116.72 million ($2.31) -1.04 Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$355.93 million ($1.14) -4.90

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. Sana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Sana Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -366.46% -112.69% -45.73% Sana Biotechnology N/A -41.87% -28.39%

Volatility & Risk

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and Sana Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Sana Biotechnology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 427.78%. Sana Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 338.28%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Sana Biotechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Sana Biotechnology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors. Its preclinical stage product is HPN601 for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate its proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Sana Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; and SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.