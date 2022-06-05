Comparing N-able (NABL) and The Competition

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) is one of 407 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare N-able to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for N-able and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 1 5 0 2.83 N-able Competitors 2904 13836 25075 694 2.55

N-able currently has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 49.00%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 56.19%. Given N-able’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe N-able has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 2.68% 5.17% 3.06% N-able Competitors -30.70% -64.68% -8.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares N-able and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $346.46 million $110,000.00 217.04 N-able Competitors $1.74 billion $274.48 million -44,128.57

N-able’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than N-able. N-able is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of N-able shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

