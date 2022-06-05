Conflux Network (CFX) Price Reaches $0.32

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,735.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.20 or 0.06020371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00211413 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.08 or 0.00629142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00633845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00073450 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

