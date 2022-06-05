Connable Office Inc. Buys Shares of 12,973 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.