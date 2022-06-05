Connable Office Inc. Has $28.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,494 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $65.59 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94.

