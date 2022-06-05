Connable Office Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average of $124.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.99 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

