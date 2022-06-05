Connable Office Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

