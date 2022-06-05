Connable Office Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $285.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.81. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $269.47 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

