Connable Office Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.93.

HON opened at $194.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.