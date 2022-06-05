Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $8,841,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $204.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

