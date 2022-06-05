Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,180 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 106.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

