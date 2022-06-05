ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after buying an additional 348,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $118.12 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

