Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 142,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

