Contrasting Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) & Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pegasystems and Agent Information Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.21 billion 3.54 -$63.04 million ($0.72) -72.88 Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -4.46% -10.05% -2.88% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pegasystems pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Agent Information Software pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pegasystems pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pegasystems and Agent Information Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 5 3 0 2.38 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pegasystems presently has a consensus price target of $95.56, suggesting a potential upside of 82.11%. Given Pegasystems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Agent Information Software on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, it provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Agent Information Software (Get Rating)

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

