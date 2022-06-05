Contrasting Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 31.84% 15.80% 1.21% First Interstate BancSystem 14.78% 7.09% 0.73%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Popular and First Interstate BancSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 4 0 3.00 First Interstate BancSystem 0 0 3 0 3.00

Popular presently has a consensus price target of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.37%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Given Popular’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Popular is more favorable than First Interstate BancSystem.

Volatility and Risk

Popular has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Popular and First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.76 billion 2.22 $934.89 million $11.02 7.29 First Interstate BancSystem $656.00 million 6.41 $192.10 million $1.92 20.00

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than First Interstate BancSystem. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Popular pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 85.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Popular has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Popular beats First Interstate BancSystem on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 169 branches; and 616 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 91 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, and other operational services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, mining, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 147 banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

