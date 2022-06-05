Convex Finance (CVX) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $526.93 million and $10.24 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.40 or 0.00028280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00452299 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.00444320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 90,896,304 coins and its circulating supply is 62,728,211 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

