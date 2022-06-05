Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives $13.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNVY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Convey Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Convey Health Solutions stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Thursday. 149,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. Convey Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Convey Health Solutions by 361.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

