Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up 1.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Corteva by 492.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 123,673 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 261.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.00 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

