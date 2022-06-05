Craig Hallum Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $251,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $84,942,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ambarella by 11,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 306,894 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

