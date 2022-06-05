Craig Hallum Trims Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price to $15.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

