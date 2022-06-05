Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,851 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

