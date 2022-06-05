Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

