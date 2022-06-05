Credit Agricole S A Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $134.49 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.35 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day moving average is $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

