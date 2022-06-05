Credit Agricole S A Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calixto Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $12,892,000. Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $8,148,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Elastic by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $8,699,000. Finally, Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $7,015,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $93.88.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

