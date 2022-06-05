Credit Agricole S A Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $301.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.76 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

