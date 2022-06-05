Credit Agricole S A Sells 2,217 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $138.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average of $155.11. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

