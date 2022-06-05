Credit Agricole S A Trims Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,236,000 after acquiring an additional 434,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after acquiring an additional 279,284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $30,887,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

CBOE stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

