Critical Analysis: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GSE Systems and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Alteryx 0 4 10 0 2.71

Alteryx has a consensus target price of $83.64, indicating a potential upside of 45.26%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems 17.25% -27.25% -13.75% Alteryx -42.51% -46.53% -11.39%

Volatility & Risk

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSE Systems and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $55.18 million 0.52 $10.61 million $0.46 2.96 Alteryx $536.14 million 7.32 -$179.68 million ($3.63) -15.86

GSE Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alteryx. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Alteryx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alteryx beats GSE Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides specialized and skilled talent for energy and engineering industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. It markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Gallery that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a hub for machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities for automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

