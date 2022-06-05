Critical Survey: Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) versus GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A GigaMedia -65.36% -7.09% -6.48%

This table compares Direct Digital and GigaMedia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.13 N/A N/A N/A GigaMedia $5.49 million 3.28 -$3.42 million ($0.34) -4.79

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Direct Digital and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Direct Digital presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.87%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Summary

Direct Digital beats GigaMedia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital (Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About GigaMedia (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

