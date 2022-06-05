Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $128.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Frasch acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,242 shares of company stock worth $1,496,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Crocs by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crocs by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $60.84. 1,490,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.