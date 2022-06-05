Cryptonovae Price Hits $0.0301 on Top Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $3,746.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 439.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.57 or 0.06714165 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.00444755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031376 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,147,262 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

