CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.26 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

