Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,448 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $128,150,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,703,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848,790 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $17,482,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $121.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 1,100,516 shares valued at $65,045,691. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

