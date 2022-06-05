Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 253.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,960 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,294,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,522,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,906,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 433,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after buying an additional 206,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.72. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $53,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,369 shares of company stock worth $1,218,654 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.